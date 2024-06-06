Black Woman Founded Plant-Derived Period Brand 'Honey Pot' Named Exclusive Body Care Partner of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

Honey Pot at SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW held at Native on March 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alison Narro/SHE Media via Getty Images)

The Honey Pot is making major moves in the boardroom and in the locker room.

The wildly popular plant-derived period and personal care brand recently announced it has joined forces with WNBA’s Atlanta Dream basketball team as its ‘Exclusive Body Care Partner’ per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

This partnership aims to educate the Atlanta community about holistic well-being.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the Atlanta Dream as our first-ever athletic partner,” says Bea Dixon, CEO and Co-Founder of The Honey Pot in a statement. “As an Atlanta-based brand, we care deeply about the community that has shown us so much support since the brand’s launch over 10 years ago. Our products are designed to support the health and well-being of all our consumers — and this partnership allows us to provide that support to some of the most inspiring athletes in the world. We believe that everyone deserves access to the highest quality body care, and we are honored to support the Dream both on and off the court.”

A part of the collaboration includes equipping the Atlanta Dream locker room and players with safe and plant-derived products throughout the season in the team locker room as well as provide complimentary Honey Pot products to Dream Fans at select home games.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Honey Pot and highlight this incredible brand,” said Atlanta Dream Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Community Impact Laila Brock in a news release. “As an Atlanta-based company founded on principles that align so closely with the Dream’s, we are proud to partner with The Honey Pot to serve the Atlanta community. We look forward to working with them to celebrate and empower women beyond the game of basketball.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, The Honey Pot entered into a $380 million partnership deal with Compass Diversified, one of the nation’s largest publicly traded holding companies earlier this year.

Dixon said in a statement: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with CODI, a firm that aligns seamlessly with our values and is dedicated to championing our vision of de-stigmatizing feminine care through accessible products and 33 promoting holistic wellness, both inside and out.”