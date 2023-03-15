Gabrielle Union Launches Grant For Black Women Entrepreneurs

Gabrielle Union has always been honest about the financial realities of being a Black woman in America.

In a 2020 interview, the actress and entrepreneur got real about money challenges in Hollywood and beyond.

“For all of the Oprah [Winfrey]’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean?” she revealed. “So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most.”

So it’s no surprise she’s helping entrepreneurs gain access to capital and secure their financial future.

Per a news release shared with ESSENCE, her haircare brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union, officially launched their inaugural grant for Black female business owners.

“We are so grateful to have a platform to support other Black female entrepreneurs,” Union said in a statement. “For these founders, the barrier to entry is often unreachable, and we are proud to be a supporting anchor in their climb to success.”

Union business partner and Flawless by Gabrielle Union co-founder also understands the importance of lifting as you climb.

“We want to give these individuals the necessary tools to succeed in a saturated space,” said Sims in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “Financial support, along with one on one mentorship sessions with some of our incredible partners, aims to give recipients the opportunity to feel seen, supported, and uplifted.”

Applicants are required to submit a one-minute video and a brand deck to an expert panel of judges, who will then review each submission. Judges include P. Bagels-Minor, Founder of DVRGNT Ventures and Antoine Gregory, Founder of Black Fashion Fair. A third judge will be announced. Applications are now open and will run through April 19th. Six finalists will be chosen to participate in a virtual pitch event taking place on May 10th and winners will be announced on May 17th.

The grant can be applied for here.