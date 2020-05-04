Getty Images

Once again our fave Gabrielle Union is speaking out for the marginalized—and this time it’s her fellow Black actors in Hollywood who are currently struggling due to COVID-19.

It’s no secret the novel coronavirus has in essence shut down productions across Hollywood. And Union explained how the shut down is affecting Black Hollywood in a recent Instagram Live conversation with model Sharam Diniz.

“For all of the Oprah [Winfrey]’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean?” she revealed. “So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most.”

“All those influencers you see…who seem to be everywhere, they may not have a lot of liquid income,” Union continued. “You can’t charge your rent. You have to pay your rent.”

The former Black Women in Hollywood honoree also noted that just because celebrities have tons of fame, doesn’t mean they have acquired wealth.

Union continued the conversation on Twitter, adding that she’s not “comparing struggles,” but simply revealing the realities of actors’ salaries.

“The average SAG (actor union) actor makes around 54k a year, while VAST MAJORITY make less than 1k a year from acting work,” she wrote Sunday. “If we just look at Black actors those [number]s go down even further. Lets keep talking. Share your stories. Every actor whose name you recognize started somewhere.”

Union might be onto something. According to some data, the average Hollywood actor made about $44,984 in 2016.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent shutdown of small and large businesses, more than 22 million Americans are now unemployed, according to the Washington Post.