Oprah Just Bought Nearly 1,000 Acres of Land In Hawaii, One Of The Few Black Women In The World To Do So

Oprah Winfrey’s latest purchase is the stuff paradise dreams are made of.

The media mogul has purchased 870 acres of land in Kula in the central part of the island of Maui, according to a KITV4 report. This is in addition to the more than 100 she owns on the island already.

According to outlet, the cost of the palatial purchase came in at a price of almost $6.6 million for the agriculturally-zoned land from Hawaii-based seller Ulupalakua Ranch, per a sales deed KITV4 secured.

Winfrey has already purchased a $7 million property in Hawaii and has been a part-time resident there for more than 15 years. This is particularly notable since since Hawaii’s racial homeownership gap is pervasive, currently sitting at 31.6%. The Black homeownership rate is 27.3% in the state and white homeownership is 58.9%

The 163-acre ranch property Winfrey purchased years ago famously boasts a luxurious orchard that produces herbs, fruits and vegetables. It’s so expansive that she needs an ATV to get around it.

“This is my favorite ranch transportation,” she said. “It gets me over the hills and valleys—literally.”

This latest purchase is an addition to her wide-ranging list of properties she’s amassed over the years.

The media legend reportedly has owned homes in Montecito, California (which has been her main base for more than 20 years) Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, and Washington state, Tennessee, and Indiana.

The varying properties reflect Winfrey wordly commitments, considering she’s constantly overseeing the myriad of business ventures that have helped make her one of the world’s first Black woman billionaires and one of the highest-paid celebrities in 2020 according to the outlet.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, much of Oprah’s wealth was amassed by her other business ventures including O: The Oprah Magazine, The Dr. Oz Show and her radio deal with Sirius. It was also noted that the billionaire does not earn a salary at OWN.