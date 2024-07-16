Famous Amos Wants To Give Three Black Owned Businesses $50K 

Business woman holding digital tablet smiling

An iconic snack brand wants to make business sweeter for Black founders.

Ferrero North America, in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., announced the Famous Amos Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative, a yearly program that provides capital and resources to Black early-stage businesses. Selected participants can receive a $50,000 award by applying on FamousAmosIngredientsForSuccess.com through August 4, 2024.

“Ferrero North America and Famous Amos continue to support the Ingredients for Success program in its fourth year to honor the legacy of Wally Amos,” said Rachna Patel, Vice President of Marketing for Famous Amos in a news release. “The purpose of Ingredients for Success is to help Black-owned businesses grow and ensure they are equipped with resources that lead to long-term success. We look forward to continuing to make an equitable impact on the Black business community with the help of our partner this year, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.”

Along with the prize’s cash winnings, selected participants will also receive resources and mentorship from the U.S. Black Chambers.

“The U.S. Black Chambers is proud to bring our vast experience in supporting and uplifting Black business – from advocacy to mentorship – to the Famous Amos Ingredients for Success network,” said Ron Busby Sr., President and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc in a statement. “Ingredients for Success has impacted nearly 10,000 entrepreneurs so far with its mission to reach and empower start-up Black businesses. As the National Voice of Black Business, we are committed to providing even more Black business owners with the benefits of the program and access to additional resources and support so that this strong community of leaders has everything they need to reach their potential.”

Interested applicants can apply on FamousAmosIngredientsForSuccess.com.