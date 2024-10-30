Behind The Money Moves: Meet The Black Business Manager Transforming Hollywood's Wealth Game

In the high-stakes world of Hollywood, real power often lies in who manages the money. Behind every blockbuster deal, TV development project, and streaming success story sits a network of business managers who safeguard and grow the wealth that keeps the entertainment industry thriving.

And even though Black excellence in Hollywood extends far beyond the camera — with generations of executives, producers, and power brokers helping to shape the industry —in the specialized world of business management where firms handle everything from day-to-day finances to long-term wealth strategies, Black ownership remains strikingly rare.

Enter Joe McGill. As founder of Topline Business Management, one of the entertainment industry’s few Black-owned business management firms, he’s building wealth and legacy in equal measure. His client roster reads like a Hollywood power list, but it’s his journey from the streets of Watts to the elite circles of entertainment finance that demonstrates how vision and determination can transform any arena.

“Growing up in Watts, CA, taught me a level of mental toughness that few other places could,” McGill reflects. As the child of teenage parents, he witnessed firsthand the challenges of his environment, including exposure to violence and drugs in the community. But a strong support system, including his parents and grandmother who still lives in Watts, helped keep him focused on his potential.

Football was supposed to be his ticket out. The natural athlete earned a scholarship to play college ball in Utah, his dreams of NFL glory seeming within reach until an injury redirected his path. Yet the same drive that fueled his athletic pursuits found new purpose in business. As McGill notes, “I’m naturally competitive, a trait I attribute to my athletic background, and I’ve always strived to be the best person and business manager I can be for my clients.”

In 2017, McGill and his business partner Bryan Meyer founded Topline with a vision that went beyond traditional business management. Their approach has earned recognition from both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which have consistently listed McGill among Hollywood’s top business managers.

What sets Topline apart? McGill explains, “What I provide to my clients is deeply personal, and establishing trust is the foundation of that relationship. Often, this comes down to relatability. Beyond the professional aspects of my job, I’m able to connect with clients on a personal level because of shared life experiences.”

While some firms chase growth at any cost, McGill has intentionally kept Topline boutique. “We’ve never wanted to be a 40-50 person firm,” he shares, noting their focus on maintaining personal connections with clients. The firm serves a diverse clientele, from actors and directors to writers and producers, but McGill emphasizes one constant: “No two clients are alike!”

For young people, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds eyeing a similar path, McGill offers clear guidance: “I’m a big proponent of education, so I advise young people to go to college and get a degree. Once you have a career in mind, reach out to professionals in that field for guidance.” He particularly emphasizes the value of pursuing a CPA license for those interested in entertainment business management, noting that accounting skills are fundamental to success in this field.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, McGill’s vision for Topline remains unwavering. The firm has positioned itself differently from traditional business management companies, maintaining an engaged, attentive approach. “At our firm, you’re not just a number—you’re family,” McGill says.

In an industry that often prioritizes flash over substance, McGill’s success proves that true power isn’t always about being in the spotlight—sometimes it’s about being the force behind it, managing the wealth that keeps Hollywood’s dreams alive while building a legacy that extends far beyond the bottom line.