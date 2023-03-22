C-Suite Execs Across Top Companies Share The Black Women Leaders Who Inspire Them To Achieve

Black women are equipped, by necessity, to lead in whatever capacity the situation calls for. From community organizers to CEOs—across politics and pulpits, Black women specialize in making a way where no way exists and bringing out the best of those in their orbit.

For Women’s History Month, ESSENCE surveyed executives from The Kraft Heinz Company, Bank of America, The Hershey Company, and more about the dynamic Black women who inspire greatness in them. Here’s what they said.

Phylicia Rashad, Actress, and Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Phylicia Rashad attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ebony Thomas, President, Bank of America Foundation

Black women have been the anchors of so many individuals and communities worldwide. The trailblazers and truth-sayers paved the way for progress in politics, business, fashion, arts—the Culture—all while showing up beautifully authentic. No one embodies that more for me than Phylicia Rashad. She personifies grace under fire and in cool, calm waters. Ms. Rashad was Black America’s mother for many years. She taught us “gentle parenting” with an edge and a side-eye. I wanted to emulate her success, patience, love, and authenticity growing up. She is the true reflection of art, imitating life.

Harriet Tubman, Abolitionist, Humanitarian, and Militia Leader in the Union Army

Michelle A Banks, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Kohl’s

Harriet Tubman was five feet two inches tall and led more than 70 people through dense woods to rescue them from slavery. When I was twelve, I read her biography and was inspired by her strength, courage, and ability to lead despite unbearable circumstances. Harriet Tubman escaped to her freedom, but her mission didn’t stop there; liberating others became her life’s purpose. Her accolades wouldn’t come until much later in life. This selflessness is what I strive to convey in my personal or professional life every day. Now, I teach my son about Harriet Tubman’s legacy and place art around my home that reflects her journey. Keeping her close to my mind and heart allows me to live with intention in every aspect of my life.

Ursula Burns, Former Chief Executive at Xerox and the First Black Woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 Company

CAMBRIDGE, MA – MAY 16: Chairman of the VEON Supervisory Board Ursula Burns at the ‘Solve At MIT: Opening Plenary – The Heart Of The Machine: Bringing Humanity Back Into Technology’ at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on May 16, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for MIT Solve)

Brittany S. Hale, Interim Chief Operating Officer at digitalundivided

As the first Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company, Ursula Burns is a pioneer of industry. But, what I find most impressive about the multihyphenate is that she dared to pursue her personal and professional interests simultaneously without feeling a need to over-explain or hide her many interests. I’m continually encouraged by her board participation and am very inspired by her approach to leadership.

Marla J. Blow, President and Chief Operating Officer at Skoll Foundation

Ekpedeme “Pamay” Bassey, Chief Learning and Diversity Officer at The Kraft Heinz Company

I often speak about the importance of having your own personal board of directors, and mine includes women who know me, challenge me, and encourage me every day. One of those women is Marla J. Blow—a leading executive in the finance industry. Marla held the third spot on the list of most influential women in FinTech in the US and was one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business. As founder and CEO of FS Card Inc., a DC-based subprime credit card venture designed to make traditional credit available to underserved consumers, she is one of few women to raise tens of millions of dollars in outside capital. As a personal friend, what inspires me most about her success is her commitment to living a purpose-driven life. Since our early days as INROADS interns, Marla has consistently shown a natural leadership ability. Her path exemplifies for Black women everywhere to know their worth, strive for success, and dream big.

Coretta Scott King, Author, Activist, and Civil Rights Leader

(Original Caption) Mrs. Martin Luther King presiding at conference of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom – one of the world’s oldest peace organizations. The league presented a proposal for a Vietnam peace settlement and called for a “ceasefire now.” Mrs. King said that “all women have a common bond – they don’t want their husbands and sons maimed and killed in war.”

Ida Jackson Woods, Assistant Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Educational Testing Service (ETS)

It is almost impossible to think of Coretta Scott King without thinking of her iconic husband, but as she states in her book, Coretta, My Life, My Love, My Legacy, she notes, “There is a Mrs. King. There is also Coretta.” American history would be manifestly different were it not for the will and perseverance of Coretta Scott King. After King’s assassination, she continued opposing the Vietnam War, advocating for livable wages, supporting the cause of better working conditions, and championing Black voting rights. Despite the dangers inherent in Civil Rights activism, Coretta persevered. The assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy—both of whom were in some way working to adjust the levers of power to end racial inequality and war—didn’t deter her resolve. That is the lesson for me, and maybe for us all – in times of crisis, persevere.

Clarice Tinsley-Giles, Peabody Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist

Alicia Petross, Chief Diversity Officer, The Hershey Company

The woman I most admire is Peabody award-winning broadcast journalist Clarice Tinsley-Giles. With a career spanning more than 45 years, she is the longest-serving news anchor in the Dallas/Fort Worth television market and one of the longest-serving prime-time anchors in the world. Clarice brings her A-game to everything she takes on. Aside from her many professional awards and accomplishments, the Detroit-bred journalist gives back to her community through service and mentorship. Not only is she a role model, but she’s also my sister. Her tenacity and commitment to her career inspire me to help Hershey build strategies that carve out paths for women to succeed, lead and step into their power.

Michelle Obama, Attorney, Author, and The Former 44th First Lady of the United States

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Michelle Obama walks onstage during The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – in Conversation with Michelle Obama at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA)

Tracey Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Sodexo Live! North America.

As America’s First Lady, Michelle Obama led initiatives that benefited women worldwide, including Let Girls Learn. The initiative, dedicated to helping young girls across the globe receive education to set them up for long-term success, was the example I looked to when modeling initiatives ​​such as She Leads for Sodexo Live! It’s one of many examples set by Mrs. Obama that has influenced the decisions I’ve made in my career. As a woman in a position of power, she continues to use her platforms to uplift women and girls. Michelle Obama inspires me to look inward at how I might use my power within my organization to enact the change I want to see at Sodexo Live!—and, ultimately, in the world.

Comments are edited for conciseness and clarity.