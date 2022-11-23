15 Ways Michelle Obama Has Inspired Us

Michelle Obama has encouraged us to use our voices to effect change, give back, and follow our passions.
In honor of her new book, “The Light We Carry”– a follow-up to her best-selling memoir, “Becoming”– we reflect on some of our forever First Lady’s most inspiring quotes and moments.
01
That Style And Grace
Michelle Obama has solidified her legacy as a fashion icon in addition to her many accomplishments. There are so many noteworthy fashion choices made by the first lady that it’s difficult to pick just one, but she always slays.
02
Advocacy For Girls Education
She and Barack started the Let Girls Learn initiative in 2015 with the goal of encouraging girls to continue their education and asking the government to invest more money in their education. “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half its citizens,” she said.
03
Black Girl Magic
“Don’t ever forget how much power you have.” It’s one of the many impactful messages Mrs. Obama shared with attendees of the Black Girls Lead conference; an annual event put on by Black Girls Rock, aimed at empowering Black girls, ages 13 to 18, to become leaders.
04
Encourages Us To Get Out The Vote
In 2018, Obama launched When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Some of her Co-Chairs include Stephen Curry, H.E.R., Janelle Mona, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington.
05
Rocks Those Natural Curls
Every time we see FLOTUS rock her natural curls, she is wash-and-go goals! It’s also a great reminder the diversity and versatility of Black hair is beautiful.
06
Reminds Us That When They Go Low….
Obama’s 2016 speech at the Democratic National Convention will be remembered as one of her best. “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is …” she started off.“When they go low, we go high,” she continued, a slogan that would become the rallying cry for Democrats in the election.
07
Helps America’s Veterans
Mrs. Obama launched Joining Forces along with along with Dr. Jill Biden in 2011 to provide support and resources for veterans and their families. The initiative includes wellness, education and employment opportunities.
08
TV Fun For A Good Cause
Over the years, our forever FLOTUS has made many late-night talk show appearances to promote her impactful initiatives and bust a move or two.
09
Let’s Move Campaign
In an effort dedicated to combatting childhood obesity within a generation, Obama launched the Let’s Move Campaign in 2010. She’ll dance with a turnip, Big Bird, or Jimmy Fallon to get us all moving. We love to see it!
10
Shows Us How To Eat Healthy… Literally
In order to promote healthier eating for all Americans, Michelle got her hands dirty and worked with Washington, D.C., schoolchildren to plant a White House garden on the South Lawn. Oh and we can’t forget that time she turned up while holding a turnip in a spoof of DJ Snake and Lil John song “Turn Down for What.” She always finds fun ways to promote healthy eating and we’re here for it.
11
Tackles Tough Life Experiences
At Tuskegee University’s commencement ceremony on in 2015, Obama spoke candidly about race. She described instances in her life when she had to deal with discrimination. “But, as potentially the first African-American first lady, I was also the focus of another set of questions and speculations, conversations sometimes rooted in the fears and misperceptions of others. Was I too loud or too angry or too emasculating?” she said. Obama told the graduates, “Here’s the thing, the road ahead is not going to be easy. It never is, especially for folks like you and me.”
12
Rebuke of Trump’s Disparaging Comments
Obama gave a strong and moving response to Donald Trump’s comments from 2005, in which he explicitly boasted about groping women without their consent, at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on October 13, 2016. “I can’t believe I’m saying that a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women,” she said at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. “I can’t stop thinking about this. It has shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn’t have predicted,” Obama said. “This is not something that we can ignore,” she urged. “It’s not something we can just sweep under the rug as just another disturbing footnote in a sad election season, because this was not just a lewd conversation.”
13
An Example Of Confidence and Fortitude
“Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.”
14
An Advocate For Women’s Equity
“I am an example of what is possible when girls from the very beginning of their lives are loved and nurtured by people around them. I was surrounded by extraordinary women in my life who taught me about quiet strength and dignity.”
15
A Role Model For Any Age
Michelle took time to meet and dance with Parker Curry, a young black girl who was captivated when she saw the first lady’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018.