Here’s Why Nearly Two-Thirds Of Black Americans Are Grappling With Financial Stress

Stressed black businesswoman working on a laptop in an office alone

In 2025, financial wellness isn’t just about money—it’s about survival. Especially given the recent changes in the administration and the bleak reality of what the next four years will look like.

Unfortunately, new research from Intuit reveals this stark truth: 61% of Black Americans aged 18-35 are grappling with intense financial stress, a number that exposes the deep economic challenges facing our community.

There are plenty of reasons why. First and foremost, the economic landscape is unforgiving. The cost of living is too damn high and has surged by a staggering 76%, creating a pressure cooker of financial anxiety that disproportionately impacts Black Americans. Add on top of it the job instability that haunts 48% of young adults, while escalating housing expenses continue to squeeze already tight budgets. For women and Black and Latino communities, these challenges are particularly brutal, with financial stress not just persisting, but actively worsening over the past year.

Breaking down the numbers reveals a complex economic struggle. Living paycheck to paycheck has become more than a statistic—it’s a daily survival strategy for 49% of young adults. Unexpected expenses act like financial landmines, with 45% struggling to manage sudden economic disruptions. The gender and racial economic divide is stark: 38% of women report insufficient emergency savings, compared to just 25% of men. This isn’t just a financial challenge—it’s a systemic economic barrier that threatens individual and community stability.

Thankfully, the younger generation is going to do what it does — find a resolution and hustle like they’ve never hustled before. Gen Z and Millennials are reimagining economic survival by finding new ways to make money, transforming financial constraints into opportunities for additional income. The recent TikTok ban proved how lucrative and critical this is than ever before, and provided content creators with new and innovative ideas to shift their content output. This isn’t a temporary trend but a fundamental shift in economic thinking. Nearly two-thirds of young adults view entrepreneurial efforts as a critical path to financial stability, with 31% specifically targeting side hustles as their primary financial goal for 2025.

The conversation around money is undergoing a radical transformation, with many now demanding more transparent discussions about finances, recognizing that economic wellness is intrinsically linked to mental and physical health. More than half have started integrating money management into their self-care routines, with 36% reporting a tangible reduction in financial anxiety as a result.

These aren’t just statistics—they represent a generation’s innovative approach to redefining economic success.

The financial wellness movement is gaining momentum. Younger generations are prioritizing holistic economic health over traditional wealth accumulation. They understand that success isn’t defined by a paycheck, but by mental clarity, peace, and genuine control over financial circumstances.

And for Black Americans navigating this complex economic landscape, the message is crystal clear: financial wellness is a journey of resilience, creativity, and community strength. The obstacles are systemic and significant, but so is our collective determination. We’re not just surviving—we’re strategically rewriting the rules of financial success.