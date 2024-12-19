Holiday Magic Takes Flight: Over 100 Kids In Need Get Free Trips To The 'North Pole' With United Airlines

United Airlines

For over 30 years, United Airlines’ Fantasy Flights have brought holiday magic to life, creating unforgettable memories for children and families in need. Hosted at in 13 airports around the globe, this cherished tradition spreads joy by taking children and their families on a one-of-a-kind flight to the “North Pole.”

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey continued its heartwarming participation this year, hosting a flight on December 14 that brought smiles to the faces of over 100 children. Many of the young passengers, invited from local New Jersey hospitals and community programs such as RWJBarnabas Health Children’s Health Network, University Hospital and the YWCA, experienced the thrill of flying for the very first time.

For Anika Harris and her five-year-old son, Eli, the experience was nothing short of magical. “My son was so excited. He kept asking, ‘When are we going to get on the flight? Are we going to the North Pole?'” Harris told ESSENCE, her face lighting up. “I told him, ‘Yes, Eli, you have to hold on. It takes time.'”

The holiday magic started at the ticket counter, which had been transformed with decorations where all of the children and their parents received their boarding passes to the “North Pole.” Once aboard the plane, the enchantment continued with holiday décor, flight attendants dressed in festive attire and a safety briefing reimagined as a classic holiday tale.

Taking off from Newark, the flight soared toward Albany, New York, offering children breathtaking views of the New York City skyline, Central Park and the Statue of Liberty. “Eli saw the Statue of Liberty through the window, ate some snacks and then fell asleep,” Harris said with a laugh. “But now he’s ready to see Santa!”

The magic didn’t end in the air. Upon returning to Newark, parts of Terminal C had been transformed into a dazzling “North Pole.” Greeted by United Airlines staff dressed up as Disney characters, live music from the NJPAC Orchestra and food, the children experienced pure holiday wonder. The highlight of the day? A visit from Santa Claus, who handed out gifts to every child.

For United Airlines captain John Weigand, who has been with the airline for 32 years, piloting this flight is a labor of love. “The smiles on their faces today are worth the price of admission,” Weigand shared. “It’s an experience of a lifetime, and hopefully, it’ll be something they’ll look back on and talk about years and years from now.”

For one special day, these children and their families set their worries aside, immersing themselves in the magic of the season and the warm embrace of their local community. As this year’s United Airlines Fantasy Flight came to a close, the holiday spirit had clearly taken flight, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who took part.