What Happened To Kevin Hart's Vegan Empire?

Kevin Hart’s ambitious foray into the plant-based dining world, Hart House, has officially come to a close.

After just over a year of operation, the popular vegan fast-food chain has abruptly shut down all of its locations in California, leaving many fans and industry watchers surprised. Launched in August 2022, Hart House aimed to bring affordable, accessible, and delicious plant-based meals to the masses. The sudden closure, however, highlights the hurdles that even celebrity-backed ventures can face in the competitive restaurant industry.

“To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter,” the restaurant wrote on its official Instagram Tuesday.

Hart House made its debut with a mission to revolutionize fast food by offering entirely plant-based, healthier alternatives. Though the reason for the closure has not been announced, it is not only surprising given Hart’s star power and commitment to plant-based living, but also considering the success the vegan market has seen in recent years. With more people seeking plant-based options for health and environmental reasons, the restaurant’s concept seemed poised for success. However, business challenges—including rapid expansion during a competitive post-pandemic era and high operational costs—may have contributed to the chain’s downfall.

For Black entrepreneurs, particularly in the restaurant industry, this closure is a reminder of the challenges many face when trying to balance innovative concepts with maintaining long-term profitability. Hart was vocal about his mission to create a more inclusive dining experience, hoping to provide nutritious, sustainable options for all. Unfortunately, despite the initial hype and support from fans, it appears that Hart House struggled to find its footing in the oversaturated Los Angeles food scene​.

While the closure of Hart House is undoubtedly a blow, it is important to note that Hart’s influence in the world of food and wellness isn’t likely to disappear. His commitment to health and wellness has been a major part of his public persona in recent years, and Hart has expressed his intention to continue advocating for plant-based diets and healthier lifestyle choices.

As for the vegan industry, despite Hart House’s closure, the growing demand for accessible, plant-based options continues to rise, presenting potential opportunities for future ventures in this space.