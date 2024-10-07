Kamala Harris Slams Arkansas Governor's Criticism Over Her Not Having Biological Children: "Family Comes In Many Forms"

RIPON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 3: Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin. The rally comes a day after Harris visited Georgia to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who recently made controversial remarks suggesting Harris lacks humility because she doesn’t have biological children.

Speaking on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, Harris directly addressed the comment, in which Huckabee Sanders said, “My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” Harris made it clear she believed the governor was stuck in outdated thinking.

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, and two, have love, family and children in their lives in different ways,” Harris said . She emphasized the importance of women uplifting one another rather than tearing each other down.

Harris, who is the stepmother of two adult children from her marriage to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, further highlights the diverse nature of modern families. “We have our family by blood, and we have our family by love and I have both. I consider it a real blessing. I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine,” she explained as ABC News reports.

“Family comes in many forms,” Harris continued. “This is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all shapes and forms, and they are families nonetheless.”

During the interview, Harris also addressed remarks made by Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who once complained about “childless cat ladies” leading the country. Harris labeled the comments “mean and mean-spirited,” adding, “Most Americans want leaders who understand that the measure of their strength is not based on who they beat down, but who they lift up.”

Shifting the conversation, Harris tackled a range of critical issues, including the nationwide battle over abortion rights.

She discussed the very real impact of statewide abortion bans on women, particularly mothers, who might need to travel across state lines for care. Harris pointed out the struggles many women face when trying to access abortion care in states with bans, saying, “The majority of women who receive abortion care are mothers. Imagine being in a state with a ban… She’s going to have to figure out childcare, maybe time off work, and then travel to a city she’s never been to receive the care she needs.”

Harris also made a point to speak directly to listeners who may not personally support abortion but believe in the right to choose. “You don’t have to abandon your faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government shouldn’t be telling women what to do. If she chooses, she’ll talk to her priest, her pastor, her rabbi, or Imam, but not the government.”

She condemned Trump’s ongoing lies abortion, specifically his claims that women are electing to have abortions in the ninth month of pregnancy. “That is not happening anywhere in the United States. It’s a bald-faced lie… suggesting that women in their ninth month are electing to have abortions is not only inaccurate but deeply insulting,” Harris said.

As the conversation wrapped up, Cooper asked Harris how she was feeling as the campaign neared its final stretch. Harris responded with a mix of confidence and realism, noting that she was feeling both “great” and “nervous.”

“You know, there’s this old adage: there are only two ways to run: without an opponent or scared. So there you go,” Harris said. “The only thing that matters is really just spending as much time as I can, as much time as I possibly can, meeting with people and talking with them about the stakes and their future.”