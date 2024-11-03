'Keep Calm-ala': Kamala Harris Makes Surprise 'SNL' Cameo Alongside Maya Rudolph Ahead Of Election Day

Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

In a surprise appearance, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Saturday Night Live on November 2, just three days before the 2024 Presidential election, for a playful cameo alongside Maya Rudolph, who’s been portraying her all season.

The night opened with a string of impersonations, featuring James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, Dana Carvey as President Biden, and Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. But the real spark came when Maya, as Harris, took a moment in front of a mirror and wished aloud for some relatable advice.

“I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes… a Black, South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area,” Rudolph said.

Enter Kamala Harris herself, dressed in a matching suit and greeted with thunderous applause from the audience. Sitting across from her SNL double, Harris smiled and said, “You and me both, sister. It is nice to see you, Kamala. I’m just here to remind you: You’ve got this. Because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.”

The line was a cheeky jab at Donald Trump’s recent struggle with a garbage truck door, and the audience laughed as Harris chuckled through the sketch, as Rudolph mimicked the vice president. “I don’t really laugh like that do, I?” Harris asked. “A little bit,” Rudolph replied, adding a dramatic flourish.

The two Kamalas then riffed on Harris’ first name, which her opponent, Trump has repeatedly mispronounced.

“Kamala take my palm-ala,” Rudolph said as she grabbed Harris’ hand. “The American people want to stop the chaos and end the dram-ala with a cool new step-mamala. Kick back in our pajam-alas and watch a rom-com-ala.”

Harris suggested putting on “Legally Blond-ala.”

“Because what do we always say?” Harris said. Then she and Rudolph said in unison: “Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala.”

Together, they chanted,“Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala,” before finishing each other’s line: “We know each other so well we even finish each other’s… belief in the promise of America.”

They wrapped it up with a pitch for the vote. “I’m gonna vote for us,” Rudolph said, as Harris playfully replied, “Great! Any chance you’re registered in Pennsylvania?” Without missing a beat, Rudolph answered, “No, I am not.” Harris shrugged, “Well, it was worth a shot!”

With that, the duo delivered SNL’s classic sign-off: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”