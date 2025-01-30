No Survivors Expected After Jet And Helicopter Collide Overnight At Reagan National Airport

Getty Images

A devastating midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter resulted in both aircraft crashing into the icy waters of the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening. Officials do not believe there are any survivors.

What Happened?

American Eagle Flight 5242, operated by PSA Airlines, was on its final approach to Reagan National Airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas, when the passenger plane collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The military aircraft was on a routine training flight, according to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez, as reported by CNN. A livestream camera at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center captured the chilling moment of impact, showing an explosion over the Potomac at 8:47 p.m. Eastern. By early Thursday morning, first responders had pulled at least 28 bodies from the river—27 from the aircraft and one from the helicopter. D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly confirmed that rescue efforts had now transitioned into a recovery operation.

“We don’t believe there are any survivors,” Donnelly told reporters during a press conference, adding that conditions for responders were harsh. “It’s cold. They’re dealing with relatively windy conditions.”

Divers searching the wreckage found what appears to be one of the plane’s two black boxes. It’s unclear whether it’s the cockpit or flight data recorder. The aircraft was found upside down in three sections, submerged in water 5-8 feet deep. The helicopter wreckage was also located. Among the debris washing up on the Virginia side of the river were pieces of luggage and human remains.

Who Was on Board?

The American Eagle flight carried 60 passengers and four crew members. Among them was a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members returning from a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. The Army helicopter carried three soldiers who were conducting a training mission at the time of the crash.

What Caused the Collision?

Investigators have yet to determine what led to the deadly crash. Officials noted that flight conditions were clear at the time, and the American Eagle jet was making a routine landing when the helicopter entered its path.

Trump Administraion Response

President Trump, in a statement, said he was “fully briefed” on the crash and thanked first responders. “May God bless their souls,” he said. Later, on Truth Social, he questioned how the crash could have happened, writing, “This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was closely monitoring the situation and was “poised to assist if needed.” Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall called the crash “nothing short of a nightmare” and sent prayers to the victims and their families. Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Alyia Gaskins also shared her condolences, stating, “Our prayers are with everyone affected. Our fire, police, and emergency personnel are assisting in the regional response.”

The First Major U.S. Commercial Air Disaster in Nearly 16 Years

The last major U.S. commercial crash was in February 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight crashed near Buffalo, New York, killing 49. The last major American Airlines crash occurred in November 2001 when Flight 587 went down near JFK International Airport, killing 265 people.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.