House To Vote Thursday On Limiting Trump’s War Powers Against Iran

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a war powers resolution on Thursday, seeking to limit the military actions that President Donald Trump can take against Iran.

The announcement, made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday came after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in retaliation for the strike ordered by Trump, which resulted in the death of top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

“Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. The Administration took this action without consulting Congress,” Pelosi said in a statement about the resolution on Wednesday. “This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats, and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. Since then, the President has made it clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region.”

Pelosi stated that Members of Congress had “serious, urgent concerns” about Trump’s decision to lash out at Iran, as well as the perceived lack of strategy, moving forward, calling the president’s War Powers Act notification, as well as the briefing with top Trump administration officials, “insufficient.”

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” the statement continued. “The Administration must work with Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence. America and the world cannot afford war.”

The House is moving forward with @RepSlotkin's War Powers Resolution limiting the President’s military actions regarding Iran. The Admin must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy which prevents further violence. https://t.co/i3KU9bqWqh pic.twitter.com/9bwnjBMjnz — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

According to NBC News, the administration justified the strike, pointing to the 2002 Authorization of Use of Military Force Against Iraq.

However, Pelosi isn’t having it, noting in her statement that the House could also consider further legislation, including Rep. Barbara Lee’s resolution to repeal the same Authorization for Use of Military Force that the administration cited, as well as Rep. Ro Khanna’s legislation to block funding for military action against Iran, if it was not authorized by Congress.

Despite concerns, it seems as if, for now, the Trump Administration has no current intention of using military force to respond to the Iranian missile attack.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world,” Trump said in a public address about the attack on Wednesday, claiming to want peace “with all who seek it.”

He did, however, say that he would seek additional “punishing” economic sanctions on Iran, until “Iran changes its behavior.”

