Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Troops

Iran lashed out in the early morning hours of Wednesday, local time, firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces.

According to NBC News, it is still not clear the extent of the damage caused, or if there are any casualties.

The attack is the part of the expected retaliation from Iran, after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of its top general, Qassim Suleimani.

As NBC repots, following the attacks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attacks a “slap in the face” to the United States.

The bases attacked included the Ain al-Asad air base, which Trump himself visited in 2018. The other base was not named directly, but the Pentagon said it was in or around Irbil.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acknowledged that the timing of the strikes had meaning, as they came at around the same tie that Suleimani died, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

Despite the attack, the president remains seemingly unbothered, tweeting out after the news broke that “All is well!”

In the same tweet he announced that he will be making a statement on the matter on Wednesday morning.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.,” he tweeted. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

