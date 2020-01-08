Trump Blames Obama For Iranian Missile Attack, Seeks To Impose More Economic Sanctions On Iran

Win McNamee/Getty Images

In his first formal comments to the American people since Iran launched a missile attack against two Iraqi bases housing US troops, President Donald Trump said that he would push further economic sanctions on Iran, while refraining from calling for any further military action.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he said. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world.”

Trump also noted that no American or Iraqis were killed in the attack, due to “precautions taken, the dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well.”

“I am pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy, no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” he noted. “All of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”

In the same breath, Trump also suggested that the Obama administration was responsible for the attack on the bases due to the “foolish” Iran Nuclear Deal.

“Iran’s hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran Nuclear Deal was signed in 2013 and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash,” he said. “The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

As soon as Trump stepped to the podium, without greeting the crowd, that, “As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Although Trump showed no intentions of pursuing further military action, he did say that he would seek more economic sanctions on Iran, while also signalling his intention to ask NATO to become more involved in the Middle East.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” he said from the White House. “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

