Look How We Ate That! Did You Know We Share These Holiday Dishes Across The Diaspora?

When Nat King Cole opened his classic “Christmas Song” with the line “chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” it was with good reason. Food and holiday festivities go hand in hand.
As Black people in the 170 million+ strong diaspora (defined as people of African descent living outside of Africa), many of the foods we now enjoy are a product of our shared West and Central African heritage. Voluntary immigrants from Africa are included in this community and currently comprise 2.1 million people in the United States alone, but the majority of Black people in the diaspora are descendants of the enslaved.
While our ancestors were forcibly separated from the African continent, their connection with the land remained through their culture and cooking traditions. Once scattered throughout the Americas, they combined those traditions with the products available to them on the continent and improvised new variations of foods provided to them by their European enslavers. The results are rich, vibrant dishes that, while called different things, are enjoyed across the diaspora during the holidays. Here are just some examples:
Hoppin’ John is flavored with pork and thought to bring good luck and prosperity in the New Year. As such, it’s usually paired with collard greens (whose green color represents U.S. money) and corn bread, which is the color of gold.
Baked ham is popular in the United States and in various Caribbean countries. Christmas ham in Jamaica is garnished with cloves, pineapples and cherries. In Cuba, people feast on “vieja ropa” (which translates to old clothes) which is shredded pork (or beef) with tomatoes, olive oil, saffron and red wine, served with rice. In Haiti, griot or griyo is a savory fried pork dish that graces the table during the holidays.
It’s a Caribbean spin on head cheese (a loaf made from cold cuts or jellied meats of a calf or pig’s head) which originated in Europe. The meat in souse is first tenderized through boiling and then marinated in lime, cucumbers, peppers and seasonings to pickled perfection. It’s served cold and enjoyed throughout the Caribbean including Trinidad, Antigua, Guyana and Barbados.
Pastelle was brought to the Americas by the Spaniards and is popular in Latin America and the Spanish-speaking Caribbean as well, including Puerto Rico where it’s called pastele. It is so popular there it has its own annual celebration: Festival Nacional del Pastel Puertorriqueno. Variations are also found in Latin America, for example in Colombia where it’s called pastel de arroz.
Puerto Rico has its own version called Coquito which swaps out eggs for cream of coconut and coconut milk. Kremas or Cremasse, as it’s called in Haiti, takes the best of these varieties by combining the ingredients of American eggnog (sans eggs) with citrus from the Trinidadian version and coconut from the Puerto Rican version.
While Black cake is similar to American fruit cake, it has a key difference: fruit cake contains chunks of fruit, but black cake has fruit that’s been soaked in rum and either ground or blended together. The result is denser and moister than fruit cake. British plum pudding contains dried fruits and brandy to preserve it for up to a year. During the slave trade, brandy was replaced with rum which was readily available in the Caribbean. Black cake goes nicely with a tall glass of sorrel.
In Trinidad, Christmas isn’t complete without cassava pone, similar in appearance to sweet potato pudding, it’s made with grated cassava, coconut, raisins, brown sugar and cinnamon. It can also be made with sweet potatoes and pumpkin.