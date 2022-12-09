The 10th Annual African Diaspora Awards Returned To New York City

On December 3rd, The Society for Africans in the Diaspora (SAiD Institute) hosted its 10th Annual African Diaspora Awards and gala, with a ‘Shared Journey’ theme, at the prestigious French Institute Alliance Francaise in New York City. This theme symbolizes an idea that promotes storytellers and seeks out the stories that shed light on who we are as a people.

The Society for Africans in Diaspora (SAiD Institute) is a non-profit organization that amplifies the global contributions of Africans in the diaspora through education and community-building programs that dispel misinformation and encourages healthy civic engagement and collaborations. Through various events and educational programs, the SAID Institute strives to promote mutual understanding and partnership among peoples, leaders, and institutions of Africa and The United States globally.

The African Diaspora Awards celebrates the accomplishments of exemplary individuals from the African Diaspora who excel in various spheres of life and individuals in society working towards advancing Africans in the Diaspora and Africa as a whole. The ADAs bring together established brands, entrepreneurs, world-class entertainers, fashion mavens, renowned scholars, politicians, athletes, and philanthropists from the Diaspora. The award show engages attendees in a cultural extravaganza of iconic tributes, powerhouse performances, and unforgettable moments.

The African Diaspora Awards (ADAs) were established in 2011 to bring together people of African descent and to celebrate the universal connection of all people through their achievements and contributions to the global community. Since its inception, the ADAs have continued to highlight the many necessary contributions of Africans globally while celebrating notable Africans that have genuinely excelled in various spheres of life.

The evening was co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Ojinika Obiekwe and acclaimed comedian and entertainer Dulo. The awards honored entrepreneurs, humanitarians, influencers, and executives, including noted Peloton instructor and New York Times Best Seller Tunde Oyeneyin; Forbes 30 Under 30 and James Beard Award recipient Kwame Onwauchi among others. A highlight of the evening was four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo receiving one of the night’s most prestigious awards, the Icon Award. The event showcased the mass influence of Africans worldwide while providing a home away from home for people of African descent and those interested in African culture.

“The ADA provides a platform for us to honor and raise awareness about our shared journey and these extraordinary individuals’ experiences,” said Debo Folorunsho, Founder and Executive Director of the Society for Africans in the Diaspora. “By spotlighting their accomplishments, we hope to promote storytellers and seek out the stories that shed light on who we are as a people. Until we share our journey through our stories, conversation, and celebration, the world will remain in total oblivion of our beautiful heritage and achievements.”