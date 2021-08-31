Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 7th Anniversary in Style

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance

Celebrated stars Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade usher in another wave of Black love on their seventh wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Union shared an adorable slideshow of photos and videos from their wedding day, select vacations, cherished family moments and more.

“Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now,” the actress captioned in the anniversary post. “7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I [love] you @DwyaneWade[.] Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot.”

After tying the knot in 2014, Union and Wade have been inseparable as partners and parents. The two have raised money for the LGBTQ nonprofit GLSEN, which is dedicated to ending bullying and discrimination in schools, and advocated for trans-rights in America. “As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society,” Union wrote on Instagram in 2019.

The couple flew out to Paris, the city of love, and shared some snaps from their European vacation. In photos posted to Instagram, Union, and Wade were adorned with kisses from the sun and looked elated decked out in their freshest swimsuits while off the coast of Corsica.

“Stop playin’ wit that man!!!” Union jokingly captioned in one post, which also included some PDA, gorgeous views of a seaside town and a few aspirational pics of the twosome looking off into the distance over the ocean.

#WadesWorldTour2021 has found the Union, Wade and their close family and friends taking in as much peace and relaxation as possible across France and the Mediterranean.