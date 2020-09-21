Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have mastered the art of giving us hilarious couples moments, and the Emmys 2020 was no exception.

Though the in-person fanfare of the Emmys was missing this year, the funny viral moments certainly were not. Taking full advantage of the “present from home” theme of this year, Union kept it cozy in her bathrobe and shower cap while paying tribute to Insecure which was nominated for outstanding comedy series. The actress imitated Issa Rae, who’s namesake character is known to boost herself up with mirror freestyles. In her rap, Union made it clear how much she appreciates the male nude scenes in the show (and I can’t say we blame her), but also checks behind her to make sure no one is listening.

Towards the end of the segment, Wade enters the room behind her and Union makes a run for it – but not before announcing that she’s #teamLawrence. Who knew?

Aside from this comedic gem provided by the Wades, the 2020 Emmy Awards provided us with quite a bit of Black excellence. Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions won an Emmy for directing for a documentary/nonfiction program for American Factory. Zendaya wins her first Emmy for best actress in a drama for Euphoria (HBO), and also became the youngest actress to win in this category. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also won his first Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Watchmen.

