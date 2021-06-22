Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Launching A Skin-Care Brand For Melanin-Rich Babies Called ‘Proudly’

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making their mark in a number of areas and industries these days. Books have been written, including, most recently, Shady Baby, which was inspired by their daughter Kaavia. Shoes have been made. Hair care products have been crafted, clothes sewn, and they even have an ownership stake in an NBA team. Now they’re seeking to make an impact in children’s skin care with the launch of their brand, Proudly. It’s set to be the first-of-its-kind sustainable baby care brand created for the needs of children who have rich skin tones, as opposed to the usual products that fall in a one-size-fits-all mold and ignore some of the distinctive skin concerns of Black and brown kids.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, Proudly. As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the couple said in a joint statement. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

The pair is looking to provide high-quality products, but also create a new business model. They want to show that success that can be had when there is a focus on “diversity, equity, inclusion and other ethical practices with good business.” Proudly will only partner with businesses that are seeking to make a positive change with their own practices, specifically when it comes to the diversity of their recruitment efforts and treatment of their employees. They are leading the charge with Pamela Cholankeril, formerly of Estée Lauder Companies Inc., as president of Proudly, and dermatologist Naana Boakye, M.D., who helped to formulate the ingredients in the much-needed line.

“It is imperative that skin care brands take into account the structural and functional differences in melanated skin prior to formulating skin care products,” Boakye said in a statement. “If not, the ingredients in the products can cause skin irritation, hyperpigmentation, or possibly exacerbate an existing condition. In formulating each and every Proudly product we have taken into account each ingredient that would help maintain the wellness and health of the skin barrier.”

Proudly is set to be released at the tail end of 2021 through the brand’s website, proudlycompany.com, and will roll out to national retailers soon after.

As parents to melanin-rich children, individuals who are of a similar complexion, and just gorgeous people who clearly take great care of their own skin, the star couple is sure to have another successful business venture on their hands when Proudly launches. They’ll also be catering to an overlooked and important group in skin care and baby products: children of color.