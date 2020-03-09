Elizabeth Warren Dancing To Drake Is Giving Peak Unbothered Vibes

Screen grab SNL Twitter

Just days after Senator Elizabeth Warren announced that she would no longer be seeking the office of the presidency, the onetime candidate made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to have a little fun. Backstage on the late-night series, she and cast member Kate McKinnon got in on the “Flip the Switch” challenge that had her showing off her dance moves to Drake’s lyrics.

The video marked an opportunity to see the Massachusetts senator in a much different light than how people are used to seeing her on the campaign trail. Oftentimes Warren was labeled aggressive, angry and overly eager. The dance break on the set of SNL was a departure that many fans on social media were excited to witness. With nearly 22 million views, 900K likes, and 170K retweets, it’s safe to say that the moment was pure gold. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even chimed in tweeting, “ok this is legendary.” And Drake responded to the Instagram post saying, “Wow I need to come home.”

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020 McKinnon often impersonated Warren on the late-night series. Backstage on Saturday, they had an opportunity to #FlipTheSwitch and show off their dance moves.

Since dropping out of the race, Warren has received intense pressure to endorse one of the two men still running to become president. Many assume that the once-close friendship and shared political views with Sanders will make him her ideal candidate. However, in recent days, a number of prominent Democrats have decided to back Biden. Warren may choose to endorse either one; but until then, her dance moves seem to suggest that she remains unbothered.