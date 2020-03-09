Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden For President

Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has become increasingly popular since Super Tuesday, and after picking up a string of endorsements over the weekend, picked up one more early Monday morning from former rival Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker tweeted out his endorsement, touting Biden as the candidate who “won’t only win,” but will also “show there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

“He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges,” Booker added.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll

show there's more that unites us than divides us.



He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.



That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Booker wasn’t the only former rival to endorse Biden’s candidacy. Many of the more moderate candidates that have since left the field have coalesced around the former Vice President, including Sen. Kamala Harris, who endorsed Biden over the weekend.

“.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States,” Harris tweeted on Sunday with a video message attached.