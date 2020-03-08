Senator Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden For President

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Sunday, Sen. Kamala Harris announced her full support for Joe Biden.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Harris said, “Joe Biden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States.”

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Harris, who was the only Black woman in the 2020 presidential race, suspended her campaign back in December. She stated at the time, “To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

Following her announcement, Biden was one of the first presidential candidates to comment on Harris dropping out of the race, calling the senator a “first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate, and a real competitor. I have mixed emotions about it because she is a really solid, solid person.”

Harris is the latest former candidate to endorse Joe Biden. Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed Biden after putting his campaign on hold earlier this month.