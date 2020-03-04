Bloomberg Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Biden

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put an end to his bid for the presidency, while also endorsing Joe Biden.

And another one bites the dust.

In a statement released on his 2020 campaign site, Bloomberg acknowledged that staying in the race would make achieving his ultimate goal of defeating Donald Trump more difficult.

“After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists,” Bloomberg said in the statement. “But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.”

And in choosing not to walk away from that political fight, Bloomberg took the same opportunity to endorse “a great American”, Joe Biden.

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

“I am immensely proud of the campaign we ran, the issues we raised, and the sweeping and achievable plans we proposed – including our Greenwood Initiative to right historic wrongs, fight racial inequality and make the promise of equal opportunity real for the Black communities that have endured centuries of exploitation and discrimination,” he added. “That work is fundamental to the future of our country – and to the more perfect union that each generation is called to build.”

Of course, Bloomberg, who spent about $500 million of his own money toward his campaign, couldn’t leave the race without former New Yorker Donald Trump taking a shot.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President,” the current president tweeted. “I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”