Breaking News: Shots Reportedly Fired During Trump Rally In Pennsylvania. Former President Rushed Off Stage With Blood On His Face

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, following a series of loud popping sounds. Trump was seen with blood on the side of his head and ear as the incident unfolded, The Associated Press reports.

While speaking, Trump suddenly reached for the side of his face as popping sounds echoed through the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. The audience began to scream as the chaotic scene played out.

President Joe Biden, who is spending the weekend in Delaware, has been briefed on the situation, according to a senior White House official. A senior spokesperson for the Biden campaign told NBC News that the campaign is also aware of and monitoring the developments.

Politicians from both parties quickly took to social media to express their concern and prayers for Trump in the aftermath of the incident.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.*