Black Women In The News: Kristen Welker’s Trailblazing First Year As Moderator Of “Meet The Press”

When Kristen Welker made history just over a year ago as the first Black journalist to host NBC’s flagship politics show “Meet the Press,” she wasn’t simply adding another title to her distinguished résumé. She stepped into the role with a mission: to honor the show’s legacy while incorporating a wider array of voices. Welker is expanding the show’s reach, amplifying diverse perspectives and putting her own unique stamp on the program.

“It was an incredible honor to be given the opportunity to moderate ‘Meet the Press,'” Welker shared with ESSENCE during an insightful conversation. “My goal every Sunday is to live up to the great legacy of ‘Meet the Press,’ to hold those who are in power or seeking power accountable for their words, for their actions, and to get answers on behalf of the American people.”

Welker’s debut also drew significant attention, as she became only the second woman in the show’s history to take on the role, following in the footsteps of Martha Rountree, who created the show in 1947, making it the longest-running program on television. Beyond these notable milestones, Welker has focused on bringing a fresh approach that expands the reach of the long-standing political program to new audiences. “I’ve really tried to put my own stamp on it and to make sure that we are hearing from a wider range of voices,” she told ESSENCE.

Meet the Press – Pictured: — Guest moderator Kristen Welker appears on Meet the Press in Washington, D.C., April 24, 2022. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

The Emmy Award-winning journalist has broadened the brand with her signature “Meet the Moment” interview series, featuring influential figures outside of the nation’s capital weighing in on important issues. Through this series, she has uniquely woven a vital new thread into the show’s fabric—one that highlights not just politicians but individuals like Olympic champion Allyson Felix, who spoke on Black maternal health; Selma Blair, who advocates for those living with disabilities; and civil rights icon Ruby Bridges.

“Expanding the conversation has been really my goal and focus,” Welker explained. And that goal is paying off. Under her leadership, “Meet the Press” has seen a significant growth in its audience, particularly with online views increasing on platforms like YouTube.

As the show’s moderator, Welker is keenly aware of the need to connect with a younger, more diverse audience. “We are hearing from a wider range of voices to make sure that no one is left out of this conversation,” she emphasized, noting the importance of reaching Gen Z voters on platforms where they are most active.

“Meet the Press” has enhanced its online presence on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok by engaging younger audiences on issues that resonate deeply with them, such as gun control and climate change. Welker is determined to serve younger voters—whose influence will be crucial in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “Our young voices, our young voters, play such a critical role,” she noted. “And these are issues that matter to them.”

With the 2024 election fast approaching, Welker is preparing for what promises to be a pivotal moment in American history. As a journalist who has spent years covering national politics, she is no stranger to high-stakes moments. Welker has a keen understanding of how the intersection of race, gender, and political policy shapes the lives of Americans, especially in an increasingly polarized political landscape. She underscored the importance of the economy, abortion rights, and issues like gun control and climate change as top priorities that voters will consider at the polls.

MEET THE PRESS — In Manchester, NH ahead of the New Hampshire Primary — Pictured: (l-r) Moderator Kristen Welker and Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) appear on “Meet the Press” in Manchester, NH, Sunday January 21, 2024. — (Photo by: Cheryl Senter/NBC)

“This is going to be the first presidential election after Roe v. Wade was overturned,” Welker noted. “Abortion is going to be on the ballot in 10 different states. We’ve seen it be an energizing factor in elections since Roe was overturned.”

But it’s not just the issues that matter to Welker; it’s ensuring that political leaders are held accountable. Her approach to journalism is rooted in a simple yet powerful principle: making sure she gets answers. “If I don’t know the topic 10 layers deep, I don’t ask the question,” she explained. “And I think that’s a really important principle to keep in mind.”

This methodical, well-prepared approach has allowed her to navigate tough interviews with political figures. “I’m always asking myself, did I get an answer to the question? If not, I try to go back to the question to say, I didn’t hear an answer to what I just asked. And I think that viewers appreciate that because they’re following along,” she shared. “If they watch a program and they feel like, boy, I really didn’t get the answers that she asked, then I haven’t done my job.”

Welker’s rise in journalism, from her local reporting days in Philadelphia to becoming the face of “Meet the Press,” is grounded in her experiences growing up in the City of Brotherly Love. “Philadelphia is, in many ways, the birthplace of our democracy and has played such a critical role in our democracy moving forward,” she said.

“My mom was very involved in politics when I grew up. She ran for city council, and so I got to watch that from the side of someone who was cheering for a candidate, but I also got to see how the media treated her as a Black politician. I understood the importance, at a young age, of getting her story right,” Welker explained.

The veteran journalist shared that her parents, Harvey and Juliet Welker, instilled in her a strong sense of family values and the importance of hard work. “My parents were my role models,” she shared. “They taught me to never give up and to always be curious.”

This personal connection to politics and journalism helped shape Welker’s determination to be both a voice for change and a guardian of truth. As a Black journalist, she’s acutely aware of the broader impact she has on viewers, particularly Black women and young girls who now see someone who looks like them steering the national conversation on such a significant show.

“My goal every week is to make sure we are getting critical information to voters across this country,” Welker said. “I want to make sure that they can make the best decision for themselves when they walk into the voting booth or when they vote early.”

Welker has been candid with viewers about her journey with infertility, sharing the challenges she and her husband, John Hughes, faced in trying to start a family. In 2021, after years of struggle, they welcomed their daughter Margot through surrogacy. Reflecting on the experience, she told PEOPLE, “I feel like in the past few years, I’ve learned that it was worth it. All of the tears, the struggle, the heartache were all worth it to have Margot… And every morning, when I wake up to her little face standing up in her crib waiting for me, I can’t wait to hug her and hold her. And that reminds me that it was all worth it.”

Her message to other families who are going through infertility: “When you feel alone, when you feel hopeless, do not give up; keep pushing forward because it is so worth it in the end.” Welker’s openness about her journey has made her a source of inspiration for many women who face similar challenges.

She shares how her children, three-year-old Margot and four-month-old John Zachary, bring her constant joy and a renewed sense of purpose. She says, “I feel so blessed for my life, for the two beautiful children that I have… Margot…she has this amazing personality that is developing… and also knowing that I get to work on this extraordinary program that does have this incredible legacy. In them, I am always reminded of my purpose.”

To balance the demands of her high-pressure career and motherhood, Welker has learned the importance of self-care. “The best way to recharge is to spend time with my family. I unplug, stay focused on our family activities and what we are doing, and try to make sure I’m getting time outside and taking care of my own health… That is so important,” she shared.

“I have started to realize that taking care of your own health is not being selfish. It is a necessary part of being a good mom, of being present for my kids, of being an effective moderator, and so I try to carve out time for myself every week to exercise, to get outside, to take a long walk,” she added.

Her advice for aspiring journalists: “Believe in yourself, never give up, and look to the past to know that you can achieve anything you set your mind to if you put in the work. Remember, you’re going to have tough days, but it’s about believing in yourself and knowing you can do it.”

As Kristen Welker continues to shape “Meet the Press” with her voice and vision, her journey and impact serve as a reminder of the importance of diversity in newsrooms and the vital role that Black women play in shaping its present and future.

