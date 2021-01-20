Loading the player…

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for supporting her ambitions during a special Founders’ Day address over the weekend.

Founded on Jan. 15, 1908, on the motto of “By Culture and By Merit,” the organization sought to improve women’s conditions to elevate their social stature and advance the African- American race. The first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha is celebrating 113 years of “Service To All Mankind” this year, and these women of the pink and green made a lifetime of service that paved the way for Madam Vice President. These women do not stand alone, as many Alpha Kappa Alpha women made history in the fields of civil rights, politics, education, and entertainment, and more. It is their shoulders that Vice President Kamala Harris proudly stands on. She is their founders’ wildest dreams.

Keep scrolling for a look at 15 trailblazing AKAs who made history.