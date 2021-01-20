A Historic Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President-Elect Joe Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband Douglas Emhoff will first attend a church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

At noon, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Harris will take the oath of office as vice president.

In the afternoon, the President, the First Lady, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Afterward, they will receive a presidential escort to the White House.

In the evening, the President will sign executive orders and complete other presidential actions in the Oval Office. He will also swear in day one appointees in a virtual ceremony. The President and the Vice President will then deliver remarks during the “Celebrating America” inaugural program, which will be televised on major networks and available online.