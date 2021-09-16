13-Year-Old Caleb Anderson is Shining as an Aerospace Engineering Major at Georgia Tech

Photo via Georgia Tech

Attending school in person in the midst of a heightened pandemic full of variant diseases is daunting on its own.

Now, add in going through puberty and being not old enough to even drive yourself to your class, and you have the wonderfully intriguing story of Caleb Anderson.

The 13-year-old Georgia Tech student recently attended his first day of classes and began his journey to become a major in aerospace engineering.

The university confirmed in a statement his attendance, but is unsure if he is the “youngest student to ever attend Georgia Tech,” and Anderson is seemingly excited after completing courses at Chattahoochee Technical College for advanced credits.



Anderson called his first day of classes “pretty interesting” in the university’s statement, citing the size of the school’s campus as “massive.”

“This is the kind of school I have been wanting to go to for a very long time, and I am finally here,” the Marietta, Georgia teen said.



The school, excited about Anderson’s attendance and reflections, shared a video about his first day of classes on Twitter.

Georgia Tech shared a video of Anderson reflecting on his first day of classes at the school on Twitter.

Caleb Anderson was accepted to Georgia Tech at 12 years old. Yesterday, at age 13, he officially began his career as a Yellow Jacket and attended his first class… integral calculus. | https://t.co/JsnDtt1CpW pic.twitter.com/PmB5kQqXOi — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) August 24, 2021

Kobi and Claire Anderson, Caleb’s ecstatic parents, were on campus to witness their son’s first day.

“He’s willing to be stretched. He knows how to get back from a punch … and continues to strive,” Kobi Anderson said.



A major issue with Anderson’s attendance at Georgia Tech has been paying for his education. At only 13, he’s too young to receive any Georgia merit-based educational scholarships, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



Thankfully, Steve Harvey and the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation offered to pay for his tuition, according to Good Morning America.



With his academic success inspiring others, Anderson’s goals have matured into doing more for people than just securing enrollment at Georgia Tech. He hopes to pursue a career at SpaceX, the Elon Musk-founded company, start his own company, and become a positive influence for other Black teens, according to the statement released by Georgia Tech.

“I want to help others that may just need nurturing and resources,” Anderson said.