Megan Thee Stallion, Courtesy of Apple Music

Megan Thee Stallion has been extremely active these past few months as anticipation for her new album built. On August 15, she appeared on Apple Music 1 for a candid conversation with Nadeska and Ebro Darden in the wake of dropping Traumazine last week.

“I feel like my happiest interviews have been with both of y’all,” the Texas Southern graduate stated. “And I feel like my first interviews have been with y’all, and I feel like my most comfortable interviews have been with y’all, and I feel like you asked me questions that other people wouldn’t ask me, and you definitely be talking to me how other people don’t talk to me. So, I feel like I don’t want to do a lot of talking in this era of my life. And I feel like this was the only conversation I wanted to have for real.”

During the interview Megan also spoke about how she felt while recording her new body of work, and also highlighted a few of the tracks from the album, as well as some of Traumazine’s guest features, such as Rico Nasty and Jhené Aiko. The Houston-bred rapper also touched upon taking control of her narrative, and why she made this album more for herself than previous projects.

“I don’t write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel,” Megan said on Apple Music 1. “So I feel like on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say… express myself a little bit more. So that’s just how I’ve been living life. And I feel like it’s been so easy for people to tell my story for me, speak on my behalf because I’m a nonchalant person, I feel like.”

“People be talking about me and I be like, okay,” she continued. “But like I see now that it can get out of control so I feel like I wanted to just take control of my narrative, take control of my own story. Tell it my way, tell it from me. “

In what was one of the more emotional parts of the interview, Megan gave listeners some insight on how she felt after losing her mother – who passed in March of 2019 after a long bout with cancer – and the advice that she gave her prior to her death; words that she lives by to this day.

“At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time,” the three-time Grammy Award-winner said. “I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it’s clicking to me, like: ‘who can I ask anything?’ First of all, because I still don’t want to put people in my business. When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray,’ because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?”

When Megan had apprehensions about performing at a show in California a few years ago, it was her mother’s words that got her through it. Holly Thomas advised her daughter to never quit on her passion, “don’t stop,” as she told her. “I just took that literally,” Megan said. “And we here today.”

You can listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Nadeska and Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 in its entirety, here. Be sure to check out the visual to the new single “Her,” below.