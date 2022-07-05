Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

If you heard rumors by chance that singer Jhene Aiko and rapper Big Sean were expecting a child together, the collaborators in music and love just confirmed it. Over the holiday weekend, he took to social media to share the news after they were photographed out in Beverly Hills on Saturday and Aiko was sporting a noticeable bump in a skintight dress.

Big Sean is looking forward to joining fatherhood and shared his excitement in an Instagram story.

“Whole new motivation forreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you!” the Detroit native said. “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

Aiko subtly shared her excitement also by posting a picture of herself as a kid holding her belly with a hug emoji caption. They put out a joint statement about the news as well.

“The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” a representative for the singer told PEOPLE.

This will be Big Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. She has a daughter named Namiko whom she shares with O’Ryan, singer Omarion’s younger brother.

Sean and Aiko, both 34 years old, met back in 2013 while working together on the rapper’s song “Beware” and “I’m Gonna Be” and have dated off and on since 2016. Since then, they have made music together as the ensemble Twenty88, graced many red carpets side by side, and now we can look forward to seeing the superstar couple start a family together.