The Wait Is Over: J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Returns This Spring For 5th Anniversary

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 07: Nicki Minaj performs DURING the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

J. Cole is celebrating five years of Dreamville Festival in a way only he can—with music, culture, and community on a massive scale.

The two-day event is set to return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 5-6, 2025, at Dorothea Dix Park, promising another unforgettable weekend. What started as a passion project in J. Cole’s home state has grown into one of the most anticipated music festivals in the world, attracting fans from across the globe.

Last year’s sold-out festival set a new standard, drawing more than 104,000 attendees from all 50 states and over 20 countries. With performances from global superstars like 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Jeezy, and SZA alongside Dreamville labelmates such as J.I.D and EarthGang, the 2024 lineup cemented Dreamville Festival’s reputation for curating an unmissable experience. Past festivals have also welcomed legends like Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, and Teyana Taylor to the stage, creating moments fans still talk about.

The 2025 edition promises to carry on that legacy. While the lineup has yet to be announced, Dreamville’s track record guarantees a mix of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names, rising stars, and unforgettable surprises. The festival has become more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of artistry and the vibrant culture of North Carolina.

For J. Cole, the festival is personal. It’s not just about bringing fans together but also about giving back to the local community. Dreamville Festival highlights dozens of North Carolina-based vendors, food trucks, artisans, and muralists, offering attendees a unique taste of the region. Through its Nonprofit Row, the event spotlights local organizations, with proceeds benefiting the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy. The festival’s iconic Ferris Wheel, providing panoramic views of Raleigh’s skyline, has become a symbol of its larger-than-life energy and welcoming atmosphere.

The festival’s impact goes beyond the music and festivities. Last year alone, Dreamville Festival generated over $145 million in economic activity for the greater Wake County area, proving that its success reverberates throughout the local community.

And while fans dissect ongoing feuds in hip-hop—like the buzzworthy beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake—J. Cole has stayed above the fray, keeping his focus on unifying people through music and experiences. Dreamville Festival isn’t just a party; it’s a testament to Cole’s vision of bringing people together through shared joy and culture.

Presale tickets for the 2025 festival go live on Wednesday, December 11, at 9:00 a.m. EST, offering two-day general admission and VIP packages at the lowest prices. With demand expected to skyrocket, early ticket buyers will have the best chance to secure their spot.