With so much going on in the world, its high time we give our people something to celebrate.
Celebrities like Ludacris, Kandi Burruss and Eddie Murphy were all smiles as they watched their young ones mature into adults by becoming graduates. Though 2020 grads weren’t to physically walk across the stage due to the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t stop the ones they love from giving them their flowers and celebrating the hard work it took to achieve this milestone.
Sheree Whitfield And Her Son Kairo
We've got a Morehouse grad in the house!
Ludacris And His Daughter Karma
The rapper couldn't be more proud of his eldest daughter Karma who is officially a high school graduate. She has her sights set on Spelman College in the fall. Go girl!
Eddie Murphy And His Daughter Bella
Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy couldn't be prouder of their new high school grad.
Kandi Burruss's Daughter Riley
Riley, who will be heading to New York University in the fall, celebrated her high school graduation with her family at home.
Storm Reid
The Euphoria star graduated high school a year early. Though her graduation celebration didn't pan out how she envisioned, the young actress is "immensely proud" of herself for this tremendous milestone.
Skai Jackson
Our girl is all grown up! The childhood actress recently received her high school diploma.