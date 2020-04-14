A couple of months after revealing their pregnancy, Ciara and Russell Wilson have shared footage from their gender reveal and its enough to brighten your day.

With the help of their kids, 5-year-old Future and 2-year-old Sienna, the Wilsons ventured outside to let off the confetti cannons. After the family took turns placing their bets on whether it was a girl or boy, mom and dad let the blue confetti fly.

That’s right, baby #3 is a boy!

Ciara and Wilson, who wed back in July 2016, first revealed they were expecting another child on Jan. 30. The news was shared on Instagram with a photo of a bikini-clad Ciara posing on a rocky ledge during their Turks and Caicos babymoon.

While laying low during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ciara and Russell have kept themselves and their kids entertained. The kids had a blast doing their first TikTok challenge.

They also spent some quality couple time, going on Instagram live to answer some of the questions they’re frequently asked. Wilson revealed that like his wife, he also prayed for a suitable partner back when he was single. After meeting the Atlanta-born singer, he realized she checked all the boxes. “I didn’t want perfection, I want the perfect thing for me.”

Congratulations to the Wilsons on the happy news!