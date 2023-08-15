Angel Reese Is Winning On And Off The Court With Her Beau, Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese

What can’t Angel Reese do? The basketball star and entrepreneur recently scored an ambassador deal with Mielle, launched a foundation focused on empowering girls through literacy and sports, and helped LSU win its first national championship – but she’s also winning in love.

In June, Reese confirmed that she was in a relationship via the 1 Star Recruits podcast after hinting at it in TikTok videos. “Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” she stated, sharing that the two have known each other for six years. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule,” she shared. “I think that also helps with it too.”

Recently the couple documented their vacation for the world to see on Instagram. While Reese made sure to take some solo shots, she also included some poolside pictures of them together. Reese and her beau, Cam’Ron Fletcher, a junior guard for the Florida Seminoles, were cozied up under the Jamaican sun, and we can’t get enough of it.

“Balenciaga baes,” Reese wrote in the caption that shows the couple rocking the Balenciaga swim and eyewear.

Fletcher commented under the post, “Let’s keep making memories together 😏” He also posted photos of their baecation to Instagram, sharing that the trip was his first outside of the United States.

“Do yo homework on my first time going out the country. It hit different,” he said.

Reese commented under his post saying, “Reese commented on the post, “first trip & definitely not the last bby💖 DO YO HOMEWORK.”

We’re excited to see their young love blossom and grow.