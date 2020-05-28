Let’s take a moment to welcome Married to Medicine star and Sister Circle host Quad Webb to the mommy club! In a recent statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Webb announced that she and her mother adopted a baby girl named Ariana.

“It is exciting news, and there are so many moving pieces. My mom and I are extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village,” Quad said. “She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home—to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity-filled life.”

The reality star says she will soon unite with baby Ari to take her home. “I am headed to Memphis this week and I cannot wait to meet her,” her statement continues. “There’s so much happening so fast! I’ve been in the process of looking for a new home, and now it has a completely different meaning. I’m eager and anxious, as my family means so much to me. We thank you in advance for all of your prayers and well- wishes.”

In an Instagram live session with DELUXMagazine, Webb revealed more about her daughter and also the type of mother she hopes to be. “She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her,” Quad gushed. “I just want to be able to give her the best life possible, and I am responsible for that, and she’s gonna get that.”

Webb’s baby news comes on the heels of her divorce from husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who appeared alongside her on Married to Medicine. During season five of the show, Webb explained that the state of her marriage at that time was “not conducive for a positive environment for a child.”

Kudos to Ms. Webb on the new addition to her family! We just know those mommy-and-me photos will be stunning.