Kelis is prepping her family table for one more addition!

The singer-turned-chef shared the news that she is expecting another child with her husband Mike Mora. Her announcement was sponsored by pregnancy test brand First Response, whom the singer praises for being “committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.”

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life,” the singer shared while holding up a positive pregnancy test, “especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

The singer also announced that as part of her First Response partnership, a charitable donation will be made to Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

In May 2020, Kelis visited our “Yes, Girl!” podcast and spoke about what life as been like for her family since relocating from their Los Angeles home to a farm miles outside the city. “We first got out here and I had a moment of sheer panic: ‘Oh my God! What have I done? Did I just play myself? Is this crazy?’ I definitely had a moment of ‘Abort mission. Let’s go back,'” the Harlem native admitted.

Now, Kelis and her family have adjusted to their new rural life. “If you had asked me 10 years ago, I’d have been like, “Girl, bye. No way I’m doing that,’” she continued,”but now I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? This is amazing. I love it.’”

In case you weren’t aware, Kelis and Mora have a four-year-old son named Sheperd, and Kelis also has an 11-year-old son named Knight with ex-husband Nas.

Congratulations to the happy couple!