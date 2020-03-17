The Shirleys, a Jamaican family currently stationed in Wuhan, China, just gave us the positive vibes we needed.

As you probably know, Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and home to 87% of coronavirus cases. The Shirley family opened up about their experience living in a city that has been on lockdown for the past two months, and what they’re doing to safeguard their physical and emotional health.

In the video, shared by Jamaica’s Prime minister Andrew Holmes, the family of four sit together to speak about what their new normal has become, and how remaining positive can make a world of difference.

A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020

“We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” says the mom, Eileen.

The family says that despite having to stay indoors 24/7, they’ve found activities like board games to keep them occupied. They’ve also been consuming a traditional Jamaican immune-boosting drink with garlic, ginger, hominy and apple cider vinegar. They also practice good hygiene by washing their hands frequently and avoiding touching their face.

The Shirleys’ oldest son, Cruz, reminds everyone that the rate of recovery is skyrocketing and predicts that, “soon, there will be no more coronavirus cases in China.”

The youngest of the Shirley boys, Chayse, sent an uplifting message that sent chills through our spine. “This was war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” he says in the video. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This is everybody’s fight.”

