From Celibacy To Manifesting A Soul Mate: How Stars Are Vowing To Do Love Differently In 2022

Did you learn some hard love lessons in 2021? If so, you’re not alone. Some of your favorite stars walked away from new, long-term as well as toxic relationships last year. Others learned a lot about themselves, their wants and needs and thoughts on love and marriage, in solitude. Those experiences have since informed the way they see the quest to find their special person and they’re going into this new year with a changed perspective, proclaiming great things for themselves. From Keyshia Cole to Chilli, the following celebrity women opened up about what their hopes are in their personal lives and how they will go about love in 2022 (via social media, of course). Check out what they had to say.
01
Karrueche Tran
After saying she was “cutting men out of my diet next year” on social media, people had plenty to say. But the ‘Claws’ actress elaborated in a video. “There’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone and not being dependent on a man for validation, or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled,” she said. “Also, men are a distraction. Sorry, I hate to say it. Next year I don’t need any distractions.”
02
Keyshia Cole
For the songstress, she seemed to be in love in 2021, but she’s going about things differently in 2022 by taking sex out of the equation to dodge frogs. “I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year,” she wrote on Twitter in December.
03
Tamar Braxton
There is power in the tongue! For singer Tamar Braxton, she proclaimed the following: “May this be my last Christmas without the love of my life.”
04
Chilli
The TLC singer has started the new year by doing some reading, specifically Prayers for My Future Husband. It had an impact on the way she sees marriage and her hopes for it moving forward. “I’ve never been one excited for marriage, for many valid reasons..but when u take time to think deeply, GOD knew exactly what HE was doing when HE created marriage. So the only ‘GOALS’ I want, is a loving & successful marriage in Christ Jesus with my future Husband.”
05
La La
The beauty, who recently opened up about how complicated dating after divorce seems to be in this new social media age, shared in a New Year’s message that she’s been inspired by the love she’s seen those around her obtain. She’s open and ready to find the right man. She said to God (presumably), “I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that😂🤷🏽♀️❤️) and what u did for Issa and Molly from Insecure sooooo… yeah u know the rest.”
06
Justine Skye
After breaking up with crooner Giveon in 2021 and going through other things last year, Skye said, “2021 has been a damn rollercoaster. But I’m glad I went through the things I did cause I’m well prepared for 2022.” When asked by a fan one of the biggest lessons she learned, it had to do with love: “That I really need to give myself the same love and attention that I was giving other people who didn’t deserve it.”
07
Tiffany Haddish
Before the year ended, the comedian took to Twitter to seek advice as to how to find the right man for her. “I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen?” When fans and followers told her love finds when you stop actively looking for it, she took note of that. “ Well then no more looking for Love, just respect and Amazing sex.” We’re not mad at that!