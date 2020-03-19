It’s normal to experience a bit of cabin fever while practicing social distancing. But thanks to these celebrity families, we’ve been inspired with ideas to make staying in not so dull.
LeBron James, his wife Savannah and their three kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri hit the woah as a family. Count on them to give us wholesome family fun! (Side note: little Zhuri did not come to play!)
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and their kids rode the Tik Tok train as well. Mom isn’t quite used to this app, but she’s getting the hang of it.
Shaquille O’Neal was his usual silly self while giving himself a Lysol shower. Effective? Not sure. Hilarious? Absolutely.
Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris
Quality time is the best recipe!
Porsha Williams, Her Sister Lauren Williams And Their Daughter PJ and Baleigh
All you need is love!
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict
The lovebirds made the best of their time by taking a couple's quiz
. They have each other down pat!
Ciara and Russell Simmons
Of course, there would be a dance-off
in this household! Y'all crushed it.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Falling more in love every day that passes by.
Kaavia James
Meanwhile, baby Kaavia is all of us waiting for self-isolation to be over.
The Currys
All in this together!
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
The family held an emergency Red Table Talk
meeting and perfectly explained why staying indoors is so critical right now. It's a must-watch!
Kevin And Eniko Hart
The comedian, his wife and their children were team cozy these past few days.
John Legend, His Daughter Luna and Son Miles
Quarantining in style!
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton
The Love Is Blind
couple gave us a sexy moment on Tic Tok
that included plenty of twerking and hair flipping. Don't hurt 'em, you two!
Chance The Rapper And His Daughter Marley
Dad says his youngest daughter Marley is the latest member of the QuaranTEAM
Tamron Hall and Her Son Moses
The talk show host is home making boss moves with her boss baby.