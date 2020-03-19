It’s normal to experience a bit of cabin fever while practicing social distancing. But thanks to these celebrity families, we’ve been inspired with ideas to make staying in not so dull.

LeBron James, his wife Savannah and their three kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri hit the woah as a family. Count on them to give us wholesome family fun! (Side note: little Zhuri did not come to play!)

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and their kids rode the Tik Tok train as well. Mom isn’t quite used to this app, but she’s getting the hang of it.

Shaquille O’Neal was his usual silly self while giving himself a Lysol shower. Effective? Not sure. Hilarious? Absolutely.

From dance challenges to couples’ quizzes, this is how celebrity families kept themselves entertained while staying indoors.