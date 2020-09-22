Cardi B decided to set the record straight about what led to her divorce Offset after three years of marriage.

The 27-year-old recently spoke to her followers via Instagram Live, revealing why she decided to split from her husband of three years. She says despite the sad news, she is at peace with her decision to leave and has “not shed one tear.”

“[My reason for the divorce] was not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say he has a baby on the way. That’s a whole f—— complete lie. I just got tired of f—— arguing,” Cardi said. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just leave. You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

In a follow-up Instagram live, Cardi went on to address people who assumed her divorce news was a publicity stunt to drum up press for her next album. “I get along with his mother very well,” she said. “You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f—— followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?”

News of Cardi B filing for divorce from Offset broke last week (Sept. 15). Court documents obtained by TMZ reported the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” The couple originally wed in September 2017 and share a two-year-old daughter named Kulture.