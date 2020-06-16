These Couples Absolutely Crushed The ESSENCE Challenge

Over the past week, beautiful Black people from all over have been taking part in the ESSENCE Challenge to celebrate the beauty and diversity that has shined in our pages over the last five decades. Long before it was a trend, our covers made the culture feel seen, heard and appreciated. That’s especially true of Black love.

There’s been no shortage of creativity as social media mavens created their own mock ESSENCE covers. Turning looks and serving face has been the name of the game. But we can’t forget about the couples that teamed up to serve us endless love while slaying as a unit.

Scroll through the gallery to see the sweetest couples that showed up and showed out for the ESSENCE Challenge.

