50 Haute Beauty Shots From Week One Of The #ESSENCEChallenge
Instagram/@johnnycinematic
By Shalwah Evans ·

Within the first week of the #ESSENCEChallenge launching we’ve seen Black men and women post some of the most stunning portraits of themselves. They held nothing back, unleashing a flavor of Black girl and Black boy magic that Instagram was not ready for.

The challenge, which was started by beauty content creator Denisha Naturally Nish and artist Farrah Fawx in response to the Vogue covers challenge, quickly morphed into a way for Black people to express their love for the community and their affection for ESSENCE.

The official ESSENCE 50th Anniversary Hub is now live! Click HERE to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from our cover shoots, see which of your favorite celebs have the most ESSENCE covers under their belt and more!

Not only are these photos the ultimate display of our range of beauty, including our different skin tones, hair types and more, they also give a small glimpse into our creativity. Some participants enlisted the help of makeup artists, wardrobe stylists and hairstylists to make their covers pop. Some photographers enlisted models and content creators to bring their visions to life.

It’s heartwarming and inspiring to see how much love this challenge has created in the social and political climate that we’re in today. Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite #ESSENCEChallenge beauty covers.

01
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tahirah Ogletree
@otahirah
Instagram/@otahirah
02
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Antwon Maxwell
@antwonmaxwellphotography
Instagram/antwonmaxwellphotography
03
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Verinique Cooper
@iamv_dot
Instagram/@iamv_dot
04
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Mara Jackson
@marajackson_
Instagram/@marajackson_
05
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ameenaroshaè
@ameenaroshaee
Instagram/@ameenaroshaee
06
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Amira Hasib
@_baejing
Instagram/@_baejing
07
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Belle Dimanche
@she_is_belle
Instagram/@she_is_belle
08
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Amaria Lisaa
@amarialisaa
Instagram/@amarialisaa
09
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Teddy Msomi
@artinthemusic
Instagram/@ artinthemusic
10
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Jessica Obilim
@stephthephotog3
Instagram/@stephthephotog3
11
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Miss Nigeria Funke Lagoke
@funke.lagoke
Instagram/@funke.lagoke
12
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alicia Myers
@isismodelsafrica
Instagram/@isismodelsafrica
13
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Shalisa West
@shalisawest
Instagram/@shalisawest
14
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Stanaieon Williams
@phantasea_
Instagram/@phantasea_
15
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Olivia Anthony
@liv4olivia
Instagram/@liv4olivia
16
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Maxxi
@hernameismaxxi
Instagram/@hernameismaxxi
17
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dion Burton
@dioburtophoto
Instagram/@dioburtophoto
18
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tina Brady
@tinambrady1
Instagram/@tinambrady1
19
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Rezzy Rez
@rezzenstein
Instagram/@rezzenstein
20
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dahlia Sheis
@daliahsheis
Instagram/@daliahsheis
21
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Noemi
@noemi_sans_e
Instagram/@noemi_sans_e
22
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alexis Kambria
@alexiskambria
Instagram/@alexiskambria
23
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Kessy Eveline
@kessy_givenchy
Instagram/@kessy_givenchy
24
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Destiny Owusu
@ohwawa_
Instagram/@ohwawa_
25
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Rochelle Jordan
@rochelle_jordan
Instagram/@rochelle_jordan
26
The #ESSENCEChallenge:The Hair Sanctuary
@thhairsanctuary
Instagram/@thhairsanctuary
27
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ty Beaute
@tybeaute
Instagram/@tybeaute
28
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tanya Johnson
@officiallynaomij
Instagram/@officiallynaomij
29
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Bianca Bonnie
@lady.e.photography
Instagram/@lady.e.photography/@biancaisking
30
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ktura Kay
@kturakay
Instagram/@kturakay
31
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Johnny Cinematic
@johnnycinematic
Instagram/@johnnycinematic
32
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Gellisa Fevrier
@girlitsgg
Instagram/@girlitsgg
33
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alyssa Marie
@lyssamariexo
Instagram/@lyssamariexo
34
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Georgian Nicole
@georgian.nicole
Instagram/@georgian.nicole
35
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Wild Coilz
@wildcoilz
Instagram/@wildcoilz
36
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Courtney Maitland
@c_heartzz
Instagram/@c_heartzz
37
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Creolepatra Cheveux
@creolepatra9
Instagram/@creolepatra9
38
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dominique Yvonne
@dominiqueyvonneofficial
Instagram/@dominiqueyvonneofficial
39
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Mercy Mungai
@msmercc
Instagram/@msmercc
40
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Donna Jenay
@nancyskitchenproducts.co
Instagram/@nancyskitchenproducts.co
41
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Coralie Diora
@coraliediora
Instagram/@coraliediora
42
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Megan Nortey
@mgn.nrty
Instagram/@mgn.nrty
43
The #ESSENCEChallenge: SaBrea Phenix
@rebirthofphenix
Instagram/@rebirthofphenix
44
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Kandice Foster
@thebuttrflyscocoon
Instagram/@thebuttrflyscocoon
45
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Hawa Seck
@hawa.sck
Instagram/@hawa.sck
46
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Antonio Martez
@antoniomartez
Instagram/@antoniomartez
47
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Forever Francesca
@_foreverfrancesca_
Instagram/@_foreverfrancesca_
48
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Corinne Bado
@_perleduciel
Instagram/@_perleduciel
49
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tamara Spencer
@pookaluv
Instagram/@pookaluv
50
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Charence Higgins
@char.is.matic
Instagram/@char.is.matic
