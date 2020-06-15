Within the first week of the #ESSENCEChallenge launching we’ve seen Black men and women post some of the most stunning portraits of themselves. They held nothing back, unleashing a flavor of Black girl and Black boy magic that Instagram was not ready for.

The challenge, which was started by beauty content creator Denisha Naturally Nish and artist Farrah Fawx in response to the Vogue covers challenge, quickly morphed into a way for Black people to express their love for the community and their affection for ESSENCE.

Not only are these photos the ultimate display of our range of beauty, including our different skin tones, hair types and more, they also give a small glimpse into our creativity. Some participants enlisted the help of makeup artists, wardrobe stylists and hairstylists to make their covers pop. Some photographers enlisted models and content creators to bring their visions to life.

It’s heartwarming and inspiring to see how much love this challenge has created in the social and political climate that we’re in today. Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite #ESSENCEChallenge beauty covers.