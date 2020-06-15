Instagram/@johnnycinematic
Within the first week of the
#ESSENCEChallenge launching we’ve seen Black men and women post some of the most stunning portraits of themselves. They held nothing back, unleashing a flavor of Black girl and Black boy magic that Instagram was not ready for.
The challenge, which was started by beauty content creator
Denisha Naturally Nish and artist Farrah Fawx in response to the Vogue covers challenge, quickly morphed into a way for Black people to express their love for the community and their affection for ESSENCE.
Not only are these photos the ultimate display of our range of beauty, including our different skin tones, hair types and more, they also give a small glimpse into our creativity. Some participants enlisted the help of makeup artists, wardrobe stylists and hairstylists to make their covers pop. Some photographers enlisted models and content creators to bring their visions to life.
It’s heartwarming and inspiring to see how much love this challenge has created in the social and political climate that we’re in today. Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite #ESSENCEChallenge beauty covers.
01
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tahirah Ogletree
Instagram/@otahirah
02
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Antwon Maxwell
Instagram/antwonmaxwellphotography
03
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Verinique Cooper
Instagram/@iamv_dot
04
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Mara Jackson
Instagram/@marajackson_
05
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ameenaroshaè
Instagram/@ameenaroshaee
06
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Amira Hasib
Instagram/@_baejing
07
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Belle Dimanche
Instagram/@she_is_belle
08
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Amaria Lisaa
Instagram/@amarialisaa
09
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Teddy Msomi
Instagram/@ artinthemusic
10
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Jessica Obilim
Instagram/@stephthephotog3
11
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Miss Nigeria Funke Lagoke
Instagram/@funke.lagoke
12
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alicia Myers
Instagram/@isismodelsafrica
13
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Shalisa West
Instagram/@shalisawest
14
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Stanaieon Williams
Instagram/@phantasea_
15
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Olivia Anthony
Instagram/@liv4olivia
16
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Maxxi
Instagram/@hernameismaxxi
17
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dion Burton
Instagram/@dioburtophoto
18
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tina Brady
Instagram/@tinambrady1
19
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Rezzy Rez
Instagram/@rezzenstein
20
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dahlia Sheis
Instagram/@daliahsheis
21
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Noemi
Instagram/@noemi_sans_e
22
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alexis Kambria
Instagram/@alexiskambria
23
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Kessy Eveline
Instagram/@kessy_givenchy
24
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Destiny Owusu
Instagram/@ohwawa_
25
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Rochelle Jordan
Instagram/@rochelle_jordan
26
The #ESSENCEChallenge:The Hair Sanctuary
Instagram/@thhairsanctuary
27
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ty Beaute
Instagram/@tybeaute
28
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tanya Johnson
Instagram/@officiallynaomij
29
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Bianca Bonnie
Instagram/@lady.e.photography/@biancaisking
30
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Ktura Kay
Instagram/@kturakay
31
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Johnny Cinematic
Instagram/@johnnycinematic
32
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Gellisa Fevrier
Instagram/@girlitsgg
33
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Alyssa Marie
Instagram/@lyssamariexo
34
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Georgian Nicole
Instagram/@georgian.nicole
35
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Wild Coilz
Instagram/@wildcoilz
36
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Courtney Maitland
Instagram/@c_heartzz
37
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Creolepatra Cheveux
Instagram/@creolepatra9
38
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Dominique Yvonne
Instagram/@dominiqueyvonneofficial
39
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Mercy Mungai
Instagram/@msmercc
40
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Donna Jenay
Instagram/@nancyskitchenproducts.co
41
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Coralie Diora
Instagram/@coraliediora
42
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Megan Nortey
Instagram/@mgn.nrty
43
The #ESSENCEChallenge: SaBrea Phenix
Instagram/@rebirthofphenix
44
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Kandice Foster
Instagram/@thebuttrflyscocoon
45
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Hawa Seck
Instagram/@hawa.sck
46
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Antonio Martez
Instagram/@antoniomartez
47
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Forever Francesca
Instagram/@_foreverfrancesca_
48
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Corinne Bado
Instagram/@_perleduciel
49
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Tamara Spencer
Instagram/@pookaluv
50
The #ESSENCEChallenge: Charence Higgins
Instagram/@char.is.matic
TOPICS: Beauty #EssenceChallenge beauty photos black beauty black hair