Black Creatives Are Drenching The Internet In Glorious Melanin With The #ESSENCEChallenge
By Essence ·

Long before it was a trend, Black brilliance shined bright on the cover of ESSENCE and the stories that shaped Black realities were brought to life in every issue.

The official ESSENCE 50th Anniversary Hub is now live! Click HERE to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from our cover shoots, see which of your favorite celebs have the most ESSENCE covers under their belt and more!

While some have been fighting for a seat at their table, ESSENCE has been serving Black culture, Black style, Black beauty, and Black creativity for 50 years.

In response to Anna Wintour’s statement on the lack of cultivation of Black talent at American Vogue, Black creatives began putting their own spin on the #VogueChallenge, highlighting the fact that Black creators historically haven’t been given space in the magazine. From there, the challenge took off and the ultimate celebration of Black culture commenced, giving birth to the #ESSENCEChallenge.

Scroll through to check out just a few of our favorite #ESSENCEChallenge photos. Join in on the movement and create your own ESSENCE cover by using our IG story filter, as we continue celebrating 50 years of putting Black culture first.

