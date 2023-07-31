Anniversaries And Celebrations: The Best Of Black Love In July

While this month wasn’t the best for celebrity Black love and some marriages, some couples could stay together, cherish their unions, and celebrate special milestones like birthdays and Emmy nominations. Niecy Nash Betts and Lebron James brought their partners along to celebrate their career highlights, like an Emmy nomination for Nash-Betts and an Epsy award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for James. Our favorite Real Housewives of Atlanta couple, Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss, celebrated Tucker’s 50th birthday with a gold studded #50ShadesOfTodd, with their closest family and friends.

Next up, we saw two of the greatest sports stars toast their wedding anniversaries, Stephen Curry and Russell Wilson honored their marriages to Ayesha Curry and Ciara. Lastly, we have a newer couple, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti, unapologetically stepping out together

Check out our roundup of couples happily in love with the best of Black love in July below.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to Instagram to celebrate his seven-year-long marriage to R&B sensation Ciara. He captioned his sweet tribute post, “God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness.

You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever.”

Ciara also posted about their anniversary on Instagram while the couple vacationed in Kyoto, Japan, to celebrate their seventh anniversary as a married couple. She captioned the post, “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru 🫶🏽”

The Wilsons also celebrated their special day with a private chef experience in Japan.

Kandi Buruss and Todd Tucker

Kandi surprised her husband of nine years, Todd Tucker, for his 50th birthday with the couple’s closest friends and family in an undisclosed tropical location.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry

The entrepreneurial couple celebrated 12 years of being married to each other. Ayesha took to Instagram to wish her partner of 15 years a happy anniversary. “ It’s our anniversary! 12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go. I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure… okay back to celebrating.”

Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts

The happy couple jetted off to Jamaica to celebrate Niecy’s Emmy nomination in tropical fashion. She posted a fabulous sun-filled reel on Instagram with the caption, “Quick getaway to celebrate my Emmy nomination 💫⭐️✨🇯🇲 does not owe us a thing! This was our first time @sandalsresorts #sandalssouthcoast 🙌🏽”

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

The couple enjoyed several glasses of wine at Blue Note Jazz Festival, where they also listened to some amazing artists and chatted with Ari Lennox.

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson

The married couple enjoyed the beautiful streets of Italy for their holiday.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti

The “It’s Down in the DM” couple got cozy on the set of Yo Gotti’s new video for “No Fake Love,” showcasing Simmons as his leading lady.

Lebron James and Family

It was a family affair for the James clan, as they were all there to support James winning an Epsy award for Best Record-Breaking Performance.