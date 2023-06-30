Fashion Shows and Fêtes: Best Black Love Moments From The Month Of June

Getty

July is quickly approaching, but the summer really heated up in June! This month we saw our stars share romantic moments, globally and professionally. From gracing the BET Awards pink carpet to showing up at the Tony Awards, we loved to see our superstar couples supporting and uplifting each other. In addition to receiving accolades, we saw our celeb pairs flouncing around Europe for a holiday, adding to our wanderlust. Check out some of the hottest Black love moments from June below.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns

These two are continuing to slay internationally. The couple ventured to Europe to attend Paris Fashion Week and slayed the entire time.

Steph And Ayesha Curry

The Currys have been enjoying quality time with each other now that the basketball season is over for the Warriors. Lately, we’ve watched them take tropical vacations, get cozy in the club, and go ATVing; now, the two are taking up golf as a date.

Nina and Russell Westbrook

The fashionable couple visited Paris Fashion Week to attend several shows, including Hermes. We loved seeing their chic outfits while strutting throughout Paris’ cobblestone streets.

Antonia “Toya” Johnson- Rushing and Red Rushing

The newlyweds enjoyed some sun and sand during their beach excursion.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

This power couple keeps winning! They both were nominated for a Tony Award as producers for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. Although they didn’t take home the award, they are still winners.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech

The new couple told everyone to hush and forget about any breakup rumors, without any words, when they arrived at the BET Awards together. The couple looked fabulous on the pink carpet, with Lil Meech gently placing his hand over Summer’s.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux

The newly engaged couple hosted a baby shower for their newest baby girl.

Caresha and Diddy

This hip-hop couple sets the tone for the summer by actin’ bad in the club! We love how much fun they have together.