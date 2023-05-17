The Most Adorable Moments Of Kandi Burruss With Her Children

Kandi

Happy Birthday Kandi! Today is the multihyphenate’s special day, and she’s currently en route on a plane to a tropical birthday soiree with her closest girlfriends and husband, Todd Tucker. The singer is currently trending on Twitter because Tucker surprised her by secretly inviting her friends to accompany them on her birthday trip. Tucker is not a novice when strategically arranging birthday celebrations for his wife, but the sweet gesture shocked the entrepreneur and made her cry happy tears of gratitude.

In addition to her trip, Buruss dropped several pictures to celebrate her 47th birthday on Instagram, showing off her curvy figure. She captioned the photo, “I’m so grateful & blessed to see another year! I woke up praying & thanking God for my family & good people in my life. All of the text, calls, & post that I’m seeing are making my heart smile. Then my husband is taking me on a trip & so many friends started showing up surprising me on the plane! I started crying happy tears. This birthday is starting off great! The perfect kick off to what I pray will be an even more amazing year. I feel loved! Perfect bday vibes! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂”

Although The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wears many hats, she’s an active and present mother to her three biological children, Riley, Blaze, and Ace, whom she shares with Todd Tucker and her daughter-in-love, Kayla, Tucker’s daughter. In a recent Instagram post, Burruss celebrated Mother’s Day on the road with her two youngest children, Ace and Blaze, as she’s currently on tour with her R&B superstar group, Xscape.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Mother’s Day was lit! Ontario, California showed us so much love. I decided to bring @acetucker & @blazetucker to the concert and they loved it! Ace said he’s coming to every show if he doesn’t have school. 🤣Another sold out show & my girls & I did our thing! It made it more special when I was able to bring @acetucker & @blazetucker on stage tho. #OMGGirlz & @jazmine were there too! We were surrounded by love! ❤️”

Burruss stays rooted and grounded within her family values as she navigates, balancing motherhood and her many businesses. Check out some of the sweetest moments of the Burruss-Tucker family crew.

Kandi And Ace’s KFC Ad

The mother-and-son duo filmed an adorable KFC commercial, proving their acting chops.

A Family Trip To Universal Studios

The Burruss-Tucker crew took a family trip to the theme park to enjoy the Easter holiday together.

A Family Christmas Card

Everyone was present for the family Christmas card and holiday celebrations.

Father’s Day!

Kandi and Todd shared the cutest family picture of their youngest children, Ace and Blaze, in honor of Father’s Day.

Vacation Snaps!

All smiles on vacation with her eldest daughter Riley Burruss and Ace and Blaze.

Graduation!

The proud parents of Ace Tucker celebrated his graduation from Kindergarten together.