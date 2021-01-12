In a world where social media has celebrities under a 24/7 microscope, these couples cleverly found a way to keep their relationships under wraps until they were ready to share with the public.
This week, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and influencer/beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey confirmed their already speculated relationship by posting cozy Instagram photos. From the moment those lovey-dovey posts were published, it was all anyone was talking about. Women were applauding Harvey for snagging the sexiest man alive, and folks are already waiting on the edge of their seats for more Black love moments from these two.
What’s most impressive is that Jordan and Harvey didn’t feel the pressure to overshare about their budding relationship, even if folks already had their suspicions. They waited until the timing was right to let the people in on the fact that they’d been spending time together, which is a formula that’s proven to work for many other celebrity couples.
Scroll through the gallery to see 10 celebrity couples who played it cool before going public.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Back in November 2020, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were seen stepping off a plane together at an Atlanta airport, fueling relentless dating rumors. About a month later, the pair arrived together in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the days that followed, they both posted photos and videos on social media from the same snowy resort. Fast forward to January 2021, the pair made it Instagram official.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha first met Kerry Washington through a mutual friend after seeing her perform in Race on Broadway. The pair secretly dated for years and, true to the private nature of their relationship, exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Idaho in 2013. Together they have two children – a son and a daughter.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
The Carters famously took their time coming out as a couple. After collaborating on songs like “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” and “Crazy In Love,” the couple made their first red carpet appearance together in 2004. In reality, they had met years prior. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” Beyoncé once told Oprah Winfrey during an interview for OWN Network. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts
In an Instagram post no one saw coming, Niecy Nash revealed she’d married musician Jessica Betts in a socially distanced wedding ceremony back in August 2020. Prior to the wedding photos being released, fans of Nash weren’t aware that she’d found a new relationship following her divorce from Jay Tucker in 2019.
Saweetie And Quavo
This icy couple was a little bashful about their relationship in the beginning. Quavo told GQ that he pursued Saweetie after seeing her photo on his Instagram explore page. “I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy,'” he told the magazine. During an appearance on The Real, Saweetie coyly admitted to seeing the Migos rapper, saying that she’d been “enjoying his company.”
Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige
After Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee parted ways, the Grey’s Anatomy star had been the subject of dating rumors left and right. News of his romance with fellow actor Taylour Paige began to swirl after the two were spotted at Sundance Film Festival in 2019. The cute couple officially confirmed their relationship with this post in May 2019, and they’ve been stuck together like glue ever since.
Solange And Gio Escobar
The singer and her new boo, jazz musician Gio Escobar, made their relationship Instagram official in November 2020. This was a big step for the artist, who like her big sister Beyoncé is notoriously private about her personal life. This is Solange’s first public relationship since splitting from her husband Alan Ferguson in 2019.
Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson
Former 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson first began dating in October 2018, but didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2019. After being spotted out and about New York City, the pair officially confirmed they were in a full fledged relationship. “I am just grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.” Dawson told TMZ.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith kept their romance low key for quite some time before publicly speaking on it. According to Us Weekly, the lovebirds reportedly met at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October 2018. Their first public spotting was the very next month. They dated throughout 2019 and made their first red carpet appearance at the Queen & Slim premiere where, unbeknownst to us at the time, Jodie was secretly carrying their first child. In December 2019, news got out that Jackson and Turner-Smith had married and were expecting a baby girl.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
The royal couple’s fairytale romance began after they met on a blind date in July 2016. After four months of quiet dating, the media frenzy began. In October 2016, reports surfaced that Prince Harry was dating an American actress that he was absolutely smitten with. Their relationship continued to be viewed under a public microscope, and Prince Harry to this day fervently protects his wife and son from the intrusive lens of paparazzi.